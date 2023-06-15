CONQUER DIVIDE Streaming New Single "the INVISIBLE"

Conquer Divide, the international five-piece band hailing from the US, UK, and Canada, recently announced their new album. Slow Burn will arrive September 8 via Mascot Records. Pre-order it here.

The band - vocalist Kiarely Taylor, bassist/vocalist Janel Duarte, guitarist Isabel Johnson, drummer Samantha Landa, and guitarist Kristen Sturgis - has today shared the new single "the INVISIBLE." Listen below.

"'the INVISIBLE' has many lived-in, emotional layers that paint a picture that takes you right back to your youth, especially if you are part of an alt scene and made to feel like an outcast," the band explains, offering insight into the song. "It confronts the dynamic between your true self and your desire to be accepted by the 'cool kids.' One day, you realize that you don't need to seek validation from those in a sad state of affairs. They project their insecurities onto others because they lack emotional maturity and self-esteem."

Slow Burn tracklisting:

"Atonement"

"N E W H E A V E N"

"Paralyzed"

"welcome2paradise"

"PRESSURE"

"system_failure"

"playing w/ fire"

"Over It."

"Afterthought.wav"

"the INVISIBLE"

"wide awake"

"OnlyGirl"

"gAtEkEePer"

"the INVISIBLE":