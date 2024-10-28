CONQUEST Release "Devils Creed" Single And Lyric Video

Veteran midwest metal outfit, Conquest, returned with their latest album, Paradox, on April 19, and have just unleashed their latest single and video from it, "Devils Creed". Additionally, the band has announced several upcoming performances: October 26 at This N That in Vandalia Illinois, December 7 at Pops Country Club in Sauget, Illinois, and December 21 at Diamond Music Hall in St Peters, Missouri.

The "Devils Creed" video can be viewed below.

"Very cool track about always being haunted in the mine as someone running from the devil, with a strong aggressive rhythm section breakdown," says the band about their latest single/video. "The opening track on the Paradox record, it has super strong drums and great guitar leads, aggressive bass playing and strong aggressive vocals. Old school meets modern metal!"

Paradox is available as two vinyl records or a single CD (plus available on all streaming services), the album continues in the same direction as their previous studio offerings, as evidenced by such standout tracks as "Walking Dead" and "The Writings on the Wall" (both of which have already been issued as music videos), as well as a cover of the Rainbow classic, "Man On The Silver Mountain”.

Comprised of Derrick Brumley: Lead Vocals and Guitar, Mike Crook: Vocals and Guitar, Rob Boyer: Vocals and Bass, and Lee Skyles: Vocals and Drums, Paradox was also produced and mixed by Derrick (and engineered by Adam Long), the band's latest album is getting rave reviews via metal media.

Having already shared concert stages with the likes of Slayer, Rob Halford, Testament, Iron Maiden, and Yngwie Malmsteen, the band can certainly deliver the goods on stage. And fans will get a chance to experience Conquest live on stage on the upcoming October 26, December 7, and December 21 performances.

Tracklisting:

“Of The Devil’s Creed”

“Walking Dead”

“Save Me”

“He Shall Return”

“Celtic Mist”

“Love Amplified”

“Valley Of The Damned”

“Dying To Live”

“World Of Hate”

“The Writing's On The Wall”

“King Of The World”

“In The Heavens”

“Babylon America”

“The Killing Time”

“Last Goodbye”

“Man On The Silver Mountain” (Rainbow cover)

“The Writing's On The Wall” video:

"Walking Dead” video:

"Man On The Silver Mountain":