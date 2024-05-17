CONQUEST Release Paradox Album

Veteran midwest metal outfit, Conquest, have released their new album, Paradox. Available as two vinyl records or a single CD (plus available on all streaming services), the album continues in the same direction as their previous studio offerings, as evidenced by such standout tracks as "Walking Dead" and "The Writings on the Wall" (both of which have already been issued as music videos), as well as a cover of the Rainbow classic, "Man On The Silver Mountain”. Order here.

Comprised of Derrick Brumley: Lead Vocals and Guitar, Mike Crook: Vocals and Guitar, Rob Boyer: Vocals and Bass, and Lee Skyles: Vocals and Drums, Paradox was also produced and mixed by Derrick (and engineered by Adam Long), the band's latest album is getting rave reviews via metal media.



"This was a record that took 3 years to make had many different obstacles," admits Derrick. "But we made it through and it was a blast to put together. All the band members did an outstanding job from The melodies on the bass to the blazing guitar solos and the strong aggressive drumming…these guys helped me put it all together. And it turned out in my opinion over the top."



And the singer/guitarist/producer also has some favorite tracks in mind. "Lots to choose from. The obvious tracks 'Walking Dead,' 'Writing on the Wall,' there are all kinds of different heavy metal tracks on this record. 'Babylon America' and 'The Killing Time,' two different styles but very, very complimentary to each other."



Additionally, the cover of "Man on the Silver Mountain" is certainly a standout. "'Man on the Silver Mountain' for me was always one of those tracks when I was a kid that just stood out. My dad always played it and my friend's dad's always played that song, it was just one of those songs in the midwest that really had some grit to it.”

Lee Skyles added "Recording the Paradox album in the studio was rewarding in the sense it felt to be very organic in nature with the even flow of the songs as we wrote them and recorded. As some songs were done with such feeling between us in the room together and other tracks we laid the drums later on the fly like 'Babylon America' and 'World of Hate' which gave it more of what you would want it to be like. Paradox was truly a metal masterful piece of work in which keeps the old school metal flavor in a modern form.”

Tracklisting:

“Of The Devil’s Creed”

“Walking Dead”

“Save Me”

“He Shall Return”

“Celtic Mist”

“Love Amplified”

“Valley Of The Damned”

“Dying To Live”

“World Of Hate”

“The Writing's On The Wall”

“King Of The World”

“In The Heavens”

“Babylon America”

“The Killing Time”

“Last Goodbye”

“Man On The Silver Mountain” (Rainbow cover)

“The Writing's On The Wall” video:

"Walking Dead” video:

"Man On The Silver Mountain":

Having already shared concert stages with the likes of Slayer, Rob Halford, Testament, Iron Maiden, and Yngwie Malmsteen, the band can certainly deliver the goods on stage – which the band will soon be doing with shows in support of Paradox.

And fans will get a chance to experience Conquest live on stage on July 12, when the band performs with Burning Witches at Diamond Music Hall in St. Peters, MO.

For more information/to order tickets, head here.