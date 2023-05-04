CONTEST: Win A Pair Of Tickets To IRON MAIDEN’s The Future Past Canadian Shows!

Iron Maiden is bringing The Future Past Tour to Canada in late September / October with three shows in Canada and BraveWords is upping the Irons by giving away a pair of tickets to each Canadian date! To enter – head to our pinned post on Facebook and leave a LIKE and COMMENT! Sharpen the blades and enter to win!

The Future Past Tour will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

Canadian dates:

September

28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

October

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Steve Harris says, “Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

Manager, Rod Smallwood adds, “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on Senjutsu for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like Somewhere In Time it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!”

For ticket information – head to ticketmaster.ca and find Iron Maiden’s complete tour schedule here.