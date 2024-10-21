CONVULSE Release New Single "Time"; Lyric Video

Finnish progressive death metal veterans, Convulse, have released the new single and lyric video, "Time".

Says Convulse: "In June 2024 we recorded four new songs at Saarisound Studio (Nokia Finland), and we focused on live playing and our unique trio sound during these recording sessions. Playing live together is a very natural way to work for us at the studio. Personally, I try to avoid overproduction, because I want to keep the songs as we have composed and rehearsed them. If the arrangement of the song doesn't sound good enough, it's not worth recording it. Only vocals are recorded afterwards to get the best result on this process and way towards clean singing.

"'Time' is an independent and the first single release from these studio sessions, and it is timely attention for the consequences of our actions. We have connected all the people just to express our rage, fear, and greed. Light is getting darker, and we are flowing backwards for Grime. Why?

"Musically 'Time' is a collage from our musical journey which began almost 40 years ago. You can hear echoes and inspiration from the past decades and from the various musical genres. We have lived and played for decades with an open and curious mind. It is the best way to feed our creativity and breed understanding towards other people.

"In May 2025 Convulse is heading on a European tour, which is under construction by Danish Killtown Bookings. Meanwhile we continue composing new songs and we are ready to play some weekend shows too.

"You can listen to 'Time' single on all digital platforms and the lyric video is now published on YouTube."

(Photo - Okko Sorma)