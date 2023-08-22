CORELEONI Feat. GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Announce European Tour Dates With Special Guests MODERN DAY HEROES

Hard rock lion pride Coreleoni - guitarists Leo Leoni and Jgor Gianola, newest member Eugent Bushpepa (lead vocals), bassist Mila Merker as well as Alex Motta behind the drums - have smelt prey: With their current hit album III only being about one year old, the quintet were additionally able to capture the spirit of their new lineup on stage last year. The results were outstanding and simply had to result in Coreleoni's very first live offering, which is simply titled Alive - including the band's latest material plus a string of classics from Gotthard where Leo Leoni also takes care of guitar duties at - and will be unleashed upon the world on October 27.

To celebrate the release, the group will enter European club stages once again in early 2024 and bring Swiss based rockers, Modern Day Heroes, as special guests for the upcoming 13-show journey through Germany, the Netherlands and of course Switzerland. All dates can be found below; tickets are available now (Agno to go on sale soon).

Purchase Coreleoni's latest album III, and pre-order their forthcoming live record now, here.

Tour dates:

January 2024

13 - Dortmund, Germany - Musiktheater Piano

14 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Poppodium Boerderij

15 - Uebach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

19 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

22 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Hirsch

23 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof

24 - Langenthal, Switzerland - OldCapitol

25 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum Club

27 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ Pfarrheim

28 - Agno, Switzerland - Temus Club

More Coreleoni 2023 live dates:

September

1 - Rubigen, Switzerland - Bühne am Teich (Openair) @ Mühle Hunziken

October

13 - Boswil, Switzerland - Chill Out

Info and tickets here.

(Photo - Ueli Frey @ UrRock Musik Festival 2022)