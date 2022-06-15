CORELEONI Feat. GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Celebrate #2 Placement On Swiss Album Chart, Release "Deep In My Soul" Music Video

After releasing their third album, III, via new label home Atomic Fire Records last month, classic hard rockers CoreLeoni, featuring Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni, took the charts by storm: the record didn't only impressively surpass CoreLeoni's peak position of their previous output in Germany (#39 vs. #67 with II in 2019) but even in Switzerland (#2 vs. #3 with The Greatest Hits - Part 1 in 2018).

The band have now shared a new music video for another track, "Deep In My Soul" off III to celebrate the aforementioned success. Produced by singer Eugent Bushpepa's Albanian countryman Renuar Locaj, the result can now be viewed below.

Leo Leoni explains, "First of all, we'd like to thank all fans who have paved the way to such great results by buying our new album, and to send special greetings to our long-time supporters which are there since day one of CoreLeoni's existence. You're one of the main reasons why we do this!

"Not less special is the song we have filmed a new music video for: 'Deep In My Soul' was originally written by hammond player Nello 'Neil' Otupacca who even was a band mate of mine back in the days. I immediately fell in love with it when I heard it for the first time, but unfortunately it was never released. That's why I simply had to ask Nello, if he agrees that we record it for »III.« It's almost a kind of prayer that especially highlights the gospel side of Eugent's vocals; a very emotional piece whose intimacy got nicely captured at an old church ruin where only our singer can be seen performing. But is there anybody else out there? Watch our new video to find it out, enjoy!"

III, out now via Atomic Fire Records, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Let Life Begin Tonight"

"Purple Dynamite"

"Guilty Under Pressure"

"Greetings From Russia"

"Sometimes"

"Like It Or Not"

"Wake Up Call"

"Sick & Tired"

"Would You Love Me"

"Deep In My Soul"

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

CD2:

"Say Goodbye"

"Good Time Lover"

"Fist In Your Face"

"I’m On My Way"

