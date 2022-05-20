CORELEONI Feat. GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Release Music Video For New Single "Like It Or Not"

Classic hard rockers CoreLeoni, featuring Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni, have released a video for the new single, "Like It Or Not", featured on the new album, III, out now via Atomic Fire Records. Watch the video below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:
"Let Life Begin Tonight"
"Purple Dynamite"
"Guilty Under Pressure"
"Greetings From Russia"
"Sometimes"
"Like It Or Not"
"Wake Up Call"
"Sick & Tired"
"Would You Love Me"
"Deep In My Soul"
"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

CD2:
"Say Goodbye"
"Good Time Lover"
"Fist In Your Face"
"I’m On My Way"

"Like It Or Not" video:

"Purple Dynamite" video:

"Let Life Begin Tonight" video:

(Photo - Atomic Fire Records)



