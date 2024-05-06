COREY GLOVER Addresses Rumour That He Was Considered To Replace STEVEN TYLER In AEROSMITH; Video

Sonic Universe, featuring Corey Glover (Living Colour) and Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), will release their debut album, It Is What It Is, on May 10 via earMUSIC.

Corey Glover spoke with "Paltrocast" host Darren Paltrowitz about the new Sonic Universe album, Living Colour, Van Halen and more via Zoom in March. Watch below.

Asked if he was in consideration to replace Steven Tyler in Aerosmith, Glover reveals, "No. There was a rumour one time, when Van Halen was looking for a singer, that I was being considered. But no one called me about that. This was when Gary Cherone... OK, I see what they were thinking, but no one's ever called me to replace anybody."

The new Sonic Universe album was recorded at Orlando's Sonic Stomp Studios in New York City and the new video was once again directed by Tom Flynn (Lamb of God, Buckcherry). Capturing Corey in all his "colourful" glory, Sonic Universe muscles through the powerful track, showing four musicians at their peak and a chemistry to conjure new musical worlds from the galaxies of hard rock, funk, punk, thrash, and metal.

It Is What It Is tracklisting:

"I Am"

"It Is What It Is"

"Turn A Blind Eye"

"My Desire"

"Whisper To A Scream"

"Higher"

"Life"

"Come What May"

"I Want It All"

"Beautiful Disunity"

"It Is What It Is" video:

"Higher" video:

"I Am" video: