COREY GLOVER Recalls How THE ROLLING STONES' MICK JAGGER Helped LIVING COLOUR In The Early Days; Video

For Canada's The Metal Voice, Kenny Kessel spoke to Living Colour singer, Corey Glover, on May 3 at the Newburgh Vintage Emporium in New York in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the band's debut album, Vivid, which was released May 3, 1988. Watch below.

During the chat, Glover talked about the writing, recording and touring of Vivid, and how The Rolling Stones singer, Mick Jagger, helped in breaking the band in the early days. Plus, Glover spoke about some new music he was working on, and if Living Colour was working on a new album.