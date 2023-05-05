COREY GLOVER Recalls How THE ROLLING STONES' MICK JAGGER Helped LIVING COLOUR In The Early Days; Video

May 5, 2023, 27 minutes ago

news hard rock corey glover living colour mick jagger

COREY GLOVER Recalls How THE ROLLING STONES' MICK JAGGER Helped LIVING COLOUR In The Early Days; Video

For Canada's The Metal Voice, Kenny Kessel spoke to Living Colour singer, Corey Glover, on May 3 at the Newburgh Vintage Emporium in New York in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the band's debut album, Vivid, which was released May 3, 1988. Watch below.

During the chat, Glover talked about the writing, recording and touring of Vivid, and how The Rolling Stones singer, Mick Jagger, helped in breaking the band in the early days. Plus, Glover spoke about some new music he was working on, and if Living Colour was working on a new album.



Featured Audio

RAVEN - "Go For The Gold" (Silver Lining)

RAVEN - "Go For The Gold" (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews