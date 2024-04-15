COREY GLOVER Says SONIC UNIVERSE Bandmate MIKE ORLANDO "Is One Of The Best Guitar Players I've Ever Heard In My Life, Hands Down"; Video

Sonic Universe, featuring Corey Glover (Living Colour) and Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), will release their debut album, It Is What It Is, out May 10 via earMUSIC.

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice recently interviewed Corey Glover about Sonic Universe. Watch below:

The It Is What It Is album was recorded at Orlando's Sonic Stomp Studios in New York City. Pre-order the new album here.

It Is What It Is tracklisting:

"I Am"

"It Is What It Is"

"Turn A Blind Eye"

"My Desire"

"Whisper To A Scream"

"Higher"

"Life"

"Come What May"

"I Want It All"

"Beautiful Disunity"

"Higher" video:

"I Am" video: