COREY TAYLOR Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has announced a string of 2024 North American tour dates in support of his new album, CMF2. Tickets for the shows, featuring support from Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth, go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 AM, local time.

North American dates:

February

3 - Toronto, ON - History

4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

9 - Silver Spring, MD - FIllmore

10 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

13 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

16 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Casino

17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

20 - Richmond, VA - The National

21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

24 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte

26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

27 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore Harrah's

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

March

2 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

3 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Corey Taylor's previously announced 2024 European tour dates are listed below.

June

3 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland

5 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

8 - Rock im Park - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

10 - Ruhrcongress - Bochum, Germany

12-15 - Rock for People - Hradec Kralove, Czechia

13-16 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, England

18 - Swiss Life Hall - Hanover, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

21 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland

23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

July

2 - L'Olympia - Paris, France

CMF2, out now, is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor’s solo debut release, CMFT.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

Order/save/add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Sorry Me" video:

"Talk Sick" video:

"Post Traumatic Blues" lyric video:

"Beyond" video:

"We Are The Rest" video

(Photo - Marina Hunter)