COREY TAYLOR Announces New CMFTour Summer Dates

Corey Taylor has announced new CMFTour’summer 2021 tour dates. The new headline run will kick-off on August 6 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV and will feature special guests The Cherry Bombs on all dates [tour itinerary below]. Pre-sale tickets are available starting tomorrow, Wednesday June 23 at 10 AM, PT with all remaining tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information on the upcoming concerts, visit thecoreytaylor.com.

The new summer dates will see Taylor and his band running through anthems from his critically acclaimed solo debut CMFT, choice cuts from his Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogs, and various covers and surprises. Additionally, girl gang dance squad The Cherry Bombs will kick off each night of the tour with a high octane, high flying performance.

2021 has been as busy as ever for Taylor. Having just wrapped the sold-out spring leg of his CMFTour, Taylor also recently released an inspired new cover of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Carry On” and fronted Ground Control a supergroup also comprised of Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), and Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) performing at The Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day in tribute to the late David Bowie.

CMFT remains another milestone for Taylor. Making history, he reached #1 at Active Rock Radio with his powerful single “Black Eyes Blue.” The achievement put Taylor in a class all his own, cementing him as the first artist in the history of the format to reach #1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from his band’s Slipknot and Stone Sour. CMFT made impressive debuts on charts around the world this month entering at #1 on Billboard’s “Current Hard Rock Albums” chart, while claiming #2 on “Current Rock Albums,” #6 on “Vinyl Albums,” and #9 on the “Top Albums” charts. Furthermore, CMFT landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band - Christian Martucci [guitar], Zach Throne [guitar], Jason Christopher [bass], and Dustin Robert [drums] - the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche.

CMFTour Summer 2021 feat. Special Guests The Cherry Bombs

July

16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*

August

6 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

7 - Sandy, UT - Rio Tinto Plaza

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Two Rivers Convention Center

11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground**

12 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company - Outdoors

13 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

16 - Springfield, MO - Gilloz Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

19 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

* - No Cherry Bombs

** - With ZZ Top