COREY TAYLOR Announces US Mini-Tour In May; CHERRY BOMBS To Support

February 16, 2023, 8 minutes ago

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Corey Taylor, has announced a four-date US mini-tour in May. Support on the dates will be provided by Cherry Bombs, the rock & roll dance, pyro and aerial stunt troupe led by Taylor's wife, Alicia Taylor.

Tickets for the dates go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

May
2 - Reading, PA - The Theatre At Santander Arena
3 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena
5 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
7 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Center

