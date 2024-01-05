COREY TAYLOR Cancels North American Tour – “For The Past Several Months My Mental And Physical Health Have Been Breaking Down”
January 5, 2024, 36 minutes ago
Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has canceled his North American touring that was due to begin on February 3 in Toronto, ON.
Taylor said in a statement:
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour.
"For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.
"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others — but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being.
"Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.
"I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour — and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."
Canceled dates:
February
3 - Toronto, ON - History
4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
7 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
9 - Silver Spring, MD - FIllmore
10 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
13 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
14 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
16 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Casino
17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
20 - Richmond, VA - The National
21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
24 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte
26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
27 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore Harrah's
29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
March
2 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
3 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Corey Taylor's previously announced 2024 European tour dates are listed below.
June
3 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland
5 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary
6 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia
8 - Rock im Park - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany
10 - Ruhrcongress - Bochum, Germany
12-15 - Rock for People - Hradec Kralove, Czechia
13-16 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria
14-16 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, England
18 - Swiss Life Hall - Hanover, Germany
19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
21 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland
23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
July
2 - L'Olympia - Paris, France
(Photo - Marina Hunter)