COREY TAYLOR Cancels North American Tour – “For The Past Several Months My Mental And Physical Health Have Been Breaking Down”

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has canceled his North American touring that was due to begin on February 3 in Toronto, ON.

Taylor said in a statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour.

"For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.

"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others — but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being.

"Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.

"I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour — and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."

Canceled dates:

February

3 - Toronto, ON - History

4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

9 - Silver Spring, MD - FIllmore

10 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

13 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

16 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Casino

17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

20 - Richmond, VA - The National

21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

24 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte

26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

27 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore Harrah's

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

March

2 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

3 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Corey Taylor's previously announced 2024 European tour dates are listed below.

June

3 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland

5 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

8 - Rock im Park - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

10 - Ruhrcongress - Bochum, Germany

12-15 - Rock for People - Hradec Kralove, Czechia

13-16 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, England

18 - Swiss Life Hall - Hanover, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

21 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland

23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

July

2 - L'Olympia - Paris, France

CMF2, out now, is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor’s solo debut release, CMFT.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

Order/save/add CMF2 here.

"Sorry Me" video:

"Talk Sick" video:

"Post Traumatic Blues" lyric video:

"Beyond" video:

"We Are The Rest" video

(Photo - Marina Hunter)