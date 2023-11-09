COREY TAYLOR Closes Leeds Concert With BLACK SABBATH Classic; Video

On Wednesday (November 8), Corey Taylor Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) launched his European tour with a show at O2 Academy in Leeds, England. Taylor closed the concert with a cover of the Black Sabbath classic, "Fairies Wear Boots", and you can watch fan-filmed video of the performance below:

CMF2, out now, is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor’s solo debut release, CMFT.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

Order/save/add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Sorry Me" video:

"Talk Sick" video:

"Post Traumatic Blues" lyric video:

"Beyond" video:

"We Are The Rest" video