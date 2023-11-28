COREY TAYLOR Denies VENOM INC. Drummer JERAMIE KLING Is SLIPKNOT's New Stickman - "Stop Letting Him Troll You, He's Not Even On The List"

Back on November 5, Slipknot released a statement via social media saying they had parted ways with drummer Jay Weinberg.

Then, On November 11, Weinberg issued a statement confirming his departure from the band, writing in part, "I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home."

Shortly after Weinberg’s departure, fans began speculating on who his replacement would be. One drummer at the forefront of the rumour mill so far has been Jeramie Kling, a former drummer for Venom Inc., reports NME.

In a quickly deleted post that Kling made on Instagram following the announcement of Weinberg’s departure, Kling wrote: “Drumming is simply a matter of timing. Bring it to you. Invite the chaos.” He also shared a graphic of Slipknot’s stylised logo.

Last week, Kling posted a photo of a new snare drum, with the hashtag #im666, in reference to Slipknot’s "Heretic Anthem" lyric, “if you’re 555 / then I’m 666“.

Now, Corey Taylor has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to put an end to Kling’s teasing, writing: “To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him. Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list.”

Taylor’s confirmation comes with the emphatic conclusion in direct response to Kling’s “666” hashtag, with the Slipknot frontman writing “he’s not 666”.

