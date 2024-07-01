COREY TAYLOR - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2024 Show Streaming

July 1, 2024, an hour ago

news corey taylor hellfest 2024

COREY TAYLOR - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2024 Show Streaming

On June 30th, Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor performed a solo set at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot livestream video of the entire show, courtesy of ARTE Concert, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Post Traumatic Blues"
"Made Of Scars"
"Black Eyes Blue"
"We Are The Rest"
"Song #3"
"Beyond"
"Before I Forget"
"SpongeBob SquarePants Theme"
"Snuff"
"From Can To Can't"
"Home"
"Through Glass"
"Duality"

Corey Taylor's next show is July 2nd at Olympia in Paris, France.

 



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources