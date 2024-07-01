COREY TAYLOR - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2024 Show Streaming
July 1, 2024, an hour ago
On June 30th, Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor performed a solo set at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot livestream video of the entire show, courtesy of ARTE Concert, can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Post Traumatic Blues"
"Made Of Scars"
"Black Eyes Blue"
"We Are The Rest"
"Song #3"
"Beyond"
"Before I Forget"
"SpongeBob SquarePants Theme"
"Snuff"
"From Can To Can't"
"Home"
"Through Glass"
"Duality"
Corey Taylor's next show is July 2nd at Olympia in Paris, France.