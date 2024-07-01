COREY TAYLOR - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2024 Show Streaming

On June 30th, Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor performed a solo set at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot livestream video of the entire show, courtesy of ARTE Concert, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Made Of Scars"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"We Are The Rest"

"Song #3"

"Beyond"

"Before I Forget"

"SpongeBob SquarePants Theme"

"Snuff"

"From Can To Can't"

"Home"

"Through Glass"

"Duality"

Corey Taylor's next show is July 2nd at Olympia in Paris, France.