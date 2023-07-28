COREY TAYLOR Recalls 1997 PANTERA, WHITE ZOMBIE Show That Left A Lasting Impression

Live Nation recently sat down with Slipkont’s Corey Taylor as he recalls going to an epic Pantera and White Zombie show with some friends in 1997 that left a lasting impression.

Fans can grab tickets to Corey Taylor tickets and 2,500 other shows with Live Nation’s Summer’s Live offer – 4 tickets for $80 all-in to select shows, while inventory lasts.

Fans can visit livenation.com/summerslive now through August 1 at 11:59 PM local time to see the full list of participating events. Once you select the event you are interested in, look for the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type and it will automatically add one 4-pack of tickets to your cart. Once you cart the tickets, and proceed to checkout, the price will automatically populate as $80. Taxes will be added where applicable.

Taylor recently released a brand new song from his forthcoming solo studio album, CMF2.

“‘Post Traumatic Blues’ is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD,” says Taylor. “Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them.”

“Post Traumatic Blues” 2nd verse lyrics:

“Who’s afraid of a king in a castle? Another dirty face on a $100 bill

I’ll take - what I thought - I could never - impossibly get

I’m living like I’m losing a bet - don’t worry, the future is here

Another contemplation to ration for over the years

I’m crossing your lines, pushing my way - DELIBERATE

Borrow your time, take me away - I’M INTO IT

Did you borrow your time? ONE LAST TIME”

Released in May, the first single “Beyond” has entered the Top 15 at Rock Radio in just six weeks and was the cover and #1 spot of the Rock Hard playlist on Spotify.

The upcoming album CMF2 follows up Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard’s US Top Rock Albums charts.

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we're going,” Taylor adds. CMF2 - where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin - packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 is Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd LP as well as CMFT, returns for Taylor’s second full-length. “Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust.”

The CMFT band is:

Corey Taylor (vocals/guitar)

Zach Throne (rhythm/lead guitars)

Dustin Robert (drums)

Christian Martucci (rhythm/lead guitars)

Eliot Lorango (bass)

Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Post Traumatic Blues" lyric video:

"Beyond" video:

In support of his new album, Taylor today announces his 2023 tour featuring special guests Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and Luna Aura on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver making stops across the US in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Tour dates:

August

25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *

27 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

September

2 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

3 - Pryor, OK - Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *

7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

10 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale **

16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues **

19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues **

21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall **

22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues **

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues **

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center ***

October

1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues **

3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

(Photo - Marina Hunter)