COREY TAYLOR Releases Visualizer For New Single "We Are The Rest"

Today, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases "We Are The Rest", the new song off his solo studio album, CMF2, out this Friday. Stream the song here, and watch a visualizer below.

CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as CMFT.

“Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust. It’s rad.”

Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Talk Sick" video:

"Post Traumatic Blues" lyric video:

"Beyond" video:

In support of his new album, Taylor is out on his 2023 tour featuring special guests Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and Luna Aura on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour is making stops across the US before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale **

16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues **

19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues **

21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall **

22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues **

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues **

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center ***

October

1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues **

3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

(Photo - Marina Hunter)