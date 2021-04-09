COREY TAYLOR Shares Outtakes From "Samantha's Gone" Video Shoot

Back in January, Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor released the music video for his solo single, “Samantha’s Gone”. This time around, he invited his friends to join him on-screen, including Tom Sandoval of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, actor Dean Cameron (Summer School, Ski School, Straight Outta Compton), Steel Panther, plus actor Greg Grunberg, Ace Von Johnson, Travis Miguel and Jonah Nimoy.

About the visual, Taylor told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, "The video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’ served two purposes: making fun of so-called ‘indie rock’ bands and getting all my friends together to hang out and have a good time. We all went back and forth between having fun and social distancing. Watching the first ‘band’ was great, then being fired from our OWN song in favor of Steel Panther was the icing on the cake - can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

Taylor has posted a behind-the-scenes outtake clip, which can be viewed below.

"Samantha's Gone" is the sixth video from Taylor's solo album, CMFT. It was preceded by "CMFT Must Be Stopped", "Black Eyes Blue", "Hwy 666", "Culture Head", and "Everybody Dies On My Birthday".