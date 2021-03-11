COREY TAYLOR Streams Acoustic Version Of "Samantha's Gone"

Check out the new acoustic version of “Samantha’s Gone” by Corey Taylor — available now on all streaming services. Listen here, or below.

In January, Corey Taylor released the music video for his single, “Samantha’s Gone”. This time around, he invited his friends to join him on-screen, including Tom Sandoval of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, actor Dean Cameron [Summer School, Ski School, Straight Outta Compton], Steel Panther, plus actor Greg Grunberg, Ace Von Johnson, Travis Miguel and Jonah Nimoy. “Samantha’s Gone” is yet another standout on Taylor’s acclaimed first-ever solo album, CMFT, which is available on all streaming platforms.

About the visual, Taylor told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, "The video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’ served two purposes: making fun of so-called ‘indie rock’ bands and getting all my friends together to hang out and have a good time. We all went back and forth between having fun and social distancing. Watching the first ‘band’ was great, then being fired from our OWN song in favor of Steel Panther was the icing on the cake - can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

"Samantha's Gone" is the sixth video from CMFT. It was preceded by "CMFT Must Be Stopped", "Black Eyes Blue", "Hwy 666", "Culture Head", and "Everybody Dies On My Birthday".