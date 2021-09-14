COREY TAYLOR Talks METALLICA In New In-Depth Knotfest Interview - "'Enter Sandman' Was Our Generation's 'Stairway To Heaven' Or 'Smoke On The Water'"

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor sat down for an in-depth discussion about Metallica and more with Knotfest's Ryan J. Downey.

In Part 1, Taylor shares how Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax shaped his musical identity and created a sound that defined a generation.

In Part 2, Taylor talks about his formative teenaged loves, including Headbangers Ball and The Young Ones; great riffs; and the parallels between Metallica and Slipknot.

"One of the first songs that I ever learned how to play on guitar was 'Enter Sandman.' I've played Metallica in almost every band that I've been in. It's always just been there."

In Part 3, Taylor remembers when Slipknot met Metallica back in July 2000, supporting Metallica in 2004, and the incredible night the late Joey Jordison filled in for Lars Ulrich.

"Me, Paul, Clown, we were all standing there, cheering him on."

Taken from The Metallica Blacklist, a four-hour, 53-song collection of the Black Album covers spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures and continents, the clip below is Corey Taylor's rendition of "Holier Than Thou".