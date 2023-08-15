COREY TAYLOR Teases 2024 Release Of "Lost" SLIPKNOT Album Look Outside Your Window - "It Probably Has Some Of My Favourite Melodies That I've Done"

Speaking with NME in a new interview, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor teased the release of the band's "lost" album, Look Outside Your Window.

For context, the album was recorded by Taylor, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan, guitarist Jim Root, and DJ Sid Wilson during the sessions for 2008's All Hope is Gone. Featuring what they have referred to as "experimental" material, plans to blend the two albums together didn't pan out and it was abandoned. Only one track from Look Outside Your Window has been released; "Til We Die", which appears on All Hope Is Gone as a bonus track.

Taylor: "It’s actually funny that you bring that up. I was talking to Clown about it the other day and he goes, 'One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it!' I was like, 'Fuck dude, why didn’t you tell me?' He says, 'Fuck, Taylor – you just got too much shit!' It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!

I just went back and listened to all that stuff and it’s so dope and so different. People going into this thinking it sounds like 'Slipknot' Slipknot are so wrong. It doesn’t sound like anything Slipknot have ever done, that’s why it’s its own thing. To me, it really is the long-lost album. The music is so beautiful, it probably has some of my favourite melodies that I’ve done, and people are really going to dig it. Clown did a really good job."