COREY TAYLOR - "There Are A Lot Of People In Iowa That Are Very Ashamed Of The Fact That SLIPKNOT Comes From There" (Video)

Guesting on the Zach Sang Show, Corey Taylor talked about his new solo album, CMF2, the history of Slipknot, Stone Sour and more. Check out the full interview below.

Taylor on Slipknot not getting hometown love and support from Des Moines, Iowa:

"We were judged for so fucking long about who we were. I mean, we came from The Fringe and what we represented was something that, to do this day, is still anathema to a lot of people in Iowa. There are a lot of people in Iowa that are very ashamed of the fact that Slipknot comes from there and it’s because of this newfound Resurgence and conservative bullshit."

"There’s so many bitter pricks in that goddamn town and they’re just hanging on you know, like they just don’t want to accept the fact that they didn’t want (success) as much as we did. And I’m not going to sit here and say that they didn’t deserve it,because there were a lot of great bands in this scene that we came out of, but for whatever reason, they didn’t push hard enough, even when we did make it and we tried to shine that spotlight on the Des Moines scene because it was almost in a weird way like a pseudo-Seattle moment."

Taylor's upcoming album, CMF2, follows his 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard’s US Top Rock Albums charts.

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we're going,” Taylor adds. CMF2 - where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin - packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 is Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd LP as well as CMFT, returns for Taylor’s second full-length. “Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust.”

The CMFT band is:

Corey Taylor (vocals/guitar)

Zach Throne (rhythm/lead guitars)

Dustin Robert (drums)

Christian Martucci (rhythm/lead guitars)

Eliot Lorango (bass)

Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Post Traumatic Blues" lyric video:

"Beyond" video:

In support of his new album, Taylor announced his 2023 tour featuring special guests Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and Luna Aura on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver making stops across the US in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Tour dates:

August

25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *

27 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

September

2 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

3 - Pryor, OK - Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *

7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

10 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale **

16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues **

19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues **

21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall **

22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues **

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues **

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center ***

October

1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues **

3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show