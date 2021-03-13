CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Release New EP - Blood And Steel: Volume One

Philadelphia’s New Wave of Traditional American Heavy Metal band, Corners Of Sanctuary, roll out a brand new EP titled Blood And Steel: Volume One, a follow-up to their previous album, Heroes Never Die, released last year via RFL Records.

Blood And Steel: Volume One is the first of a two part EP series which takes the band to a grittier, even darker musical landscape. Produced by COS founder, primary songwriter and guitarist Mick Michaels, and mastered by Blood Feast guitarist and studio owner and engineer CJ Scioscia (Ross The Boss, Mike LePond), Blood And Steel: Volume One offers a new take on the band’s signature sound and style. Maintaining their traditionally inspired riffing and arrangements, this release delivers an ongoing battery of classically fueled thump and drive from the collective efforts of members: bassist James Pera, drummer Mad T, guitarist Mick Michaels and vocalist Frankie Cross.

Tracklisting:

"Calling A New Day"

"In The Heat Of The Fight"

"We All Shall Fall"

"A Fitting End"

Secure your copy of Blood And Steel: Volume One now at this location.

According to Mick Michaels, guitarist for Corners Of Sanctuary: “We have always enjoyed releasing EPs… they are an opportunity to explore and experiment with new ideas and directions for us; giving ourselves license to work with new sounds and writing styles. This Blood And Steel EP series serves as a tribute to two dear friends, and one-time bandmates who had recently passed. We wanted to create something that would honor who they were and what they accomplished, especially as artists. Some of the tracks that will be featured on both Volume One and Volume Two are pieces that each were involved in at one time or another. Working with several of these tracks has been challenging on an emotional level but in the end it has been worth the effort.”

Mad T, drummer for Corners Of Sanctuary says: "I am very excited with this new material as we continue to explore what is the Corners Of Sanctuary sound. Additionally, we get to honor two former bandmates of Mick and James. I think that brings a deeper emotional touch to the music and overall EP.”

James Pera, bassist for Corners Of Sanctuary commented: “I am excited and proud of the resilience of the core of this band. We faced many challenges last year. In fact the world has. We did not hide or throw in the towel. We persevered and came out with our best material yet.”

Check out the lyric video for "We All Shall Fall":