CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Sign With New Label, Announce New Bassist

Traditional Philly metal headbangers, Corners Of Sanctuary (COS) have announced their recent signing with SODEH Records. The new signing has select tracks from the COS catalog being reissued and a new cover song EP, Taking Cover, available digitally through the label on August 1.

"We are excited about partnering with SODEH Records," said COS guitarist and founder Mick Michaels. “We are hitting the ground running with the label and plan to have new music out sooner than later."

Taking Cover will contain previously released cover songs including "Rock Of Ages", "Bringing On The Heartbreak," and "Breaking The Law." The digital EP will also include two new cover tracks, The Osmonds' "Crazy Horses,” and Warrant's "Inside Out."

"It was a lot of fun working on these covers... definitely a learning experience," said Michaels. "But our thing is original heavy metal... so we are going to be getting back to business moving forward."

Between shows, the band is currently in the studio working on an all new, original EP titled Metal Up, which is slated to release later this fall.

COS has also announced the addition of new bass player, David St. John, to the band's lineup.

"DSJ has come out swinging. The energy he's bringing is not only inspirational, it is contagious... definitely a welcomed addition," Michaels said.

Since the band’s UK tour this past April, Corners Of Sanctuary continues to add dates for the remainder of 2023 including their fourth show with SonarFest in August, supporting Sponge again in September, several benefits performances, and opening for the heavy metal tribute act Denim And Leather in October and November. See schedule below.



Live dates:

August

4 - Sonarfest 2023 - Halftime Sports Bar - Newark, DE

September

9 - Jabber Jaws - Allentown, PA (with Illusions Of Grandeur)

23 - Halftime Sports Bar - Newark, DE (with Sponge)

30 - The Rusty Nail - Metal to the Max Night - Ardmore, PA

October

21 - Kaycee Ray's - Vineland, NJ (with Demin and Leather)

November

4 - Halftime Sports Bar - Newark, DE (with Demin and Leather)

11 - Veterans Suicide Awareness Metalfest - Bar XIII - Wilmington, DE