CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announce November US Tour With SPIRIT ADRIFT, THE NATIVE HOWL

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced a string of US tour dates in November. The band will be supported by Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl. Dates are listed below.

November

10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

12 - Atlanta, GA - Snowblind Fest @ The Masquerade

13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

15 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups

17 - Raleign, NC - Lincoln Theatre

18 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

19 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

20 - Reading, PA - Reverb

22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)