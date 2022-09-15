CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announce November US Tour With SPIRIT ADRIFT, THE NATIVE HOWL

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced a string of US tour dates in November. The band will be supported by Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl. Dates are listed below.

November
10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live
11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
12 - Atlanta, GA - Snowblind Fest @ The Masquerade
13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
15 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups
17 - Raleign, NC - Lincoln Theatre
18 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
19 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
20 - Reading, PA - Reverb
22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

