CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Cancels Summer 2024 European Dates

Corrosion Of Conformity will not be crossing the Atlantic this summer as originally planned. A statement from the band reads:

"To our fans, it is with deep regret, and due to happenings beyond our control, that we have to announce the cancellation of our June and July European dates. While we know this is not ideal, we will work with promoters to reschedule dates as soon as possible. Thanks for understanding, we love you all. See you on the Horizon.

COC"

In other news, Corrosion Of Conformity is expected to release their new, as yet untitled studio album sometime in 2024. It will serve as the follow-up to No Cross No Crown, which came out in 2018.

Corrosion Of Conformity performed at Luxor in Köln, Germany on July 9, 2023. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of WDR Rockpalast can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Bottom Feeder"

"Paranoid Opioid"

"Shake Like You"

"Seven Days"

"Diablo Blvd."

"Senor Limpio"

"Wiseblood"

"Who's Got The Fire"

"Stone Breaker"

"13 Angels"

"Vote With A Bullet"

"Born Again For The Last Time"

"Albatross"

"Clean My Wounds"

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)