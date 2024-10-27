CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Names BOBBY LANDGRAF As Bassist For Band On Headbangers Boat 2024

Corrosion Of Conformity has enlisted former Down guitarist and current Pantera bass tech Bobby Landgraf to play bass for the band on this year's edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise.

Yesterday, (Saturday, October 26th), COC made the following announcement via social media:

"Yo Yo Yo!! To all our Corrosion friends and Family (the Free Thinkers and Beer drinkers) We are proud to announce that Austin's finest world class ripper, Bobby Rock will be throwing down on the Bass for the wild assed Headbangers Boat We are stoked to have him on the open Seas. Jason 'pickles' Paterson will be joining us again beating on the Skins. We've been woodshedding for the past 2 weeks. Gotta say it's a hella powerful Rock outfit. See you on the horizon….Corrosion Stay tuned Rockers!!"

Presented by Sixthman, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024 sails October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, Florida to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

It was just over a month ago that Corrosion Of Conformity founding member, Mike Dean (bass, vocals) announced his departure from the band. COC guitarist Woodroe Weatherman, and frontman Pepper Keenan, shared the news in a social media post, which includes Mike Dean's statement.

Mike Dean: “Recently I made a decision to step away from Corrosion Of Conformity, a band started 40 odd years ago by Reed Mullin, Woody Weatherman, and myself. I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve done together, and look forward to hearing more from the band going forward.

"When I rejoined COC for the finishing touches of the “Deliverance” album, I moved back to Raleigh, NC for an all-in creative campaign, but time, distance and side projects and life in general has changed all of that.

"Ever since Reed drifted away from the band and then passed way, it’s been difficult for me to collaborate on new material with bandmates who live hundreds of miles away.

"I look forward to putting together a new Raleigh based outlet to create new music with more alacrity and with more of an emphasis on my own ideas than in recent times. Also, I look forward to continuing to record and produce other artists.

"All the best to Woodroe, Pepper, and COC crew, and most importantly, many big thanks to the fans of all iterations of the band, who have made this real for all of these years. Salute! - Mike Dean

"PS Stay tuned here for links and more information."

Weatherman and Keenan continue: "We, Woodroe and Pepper, are in full support of Dean’s future endeavors and wish him all the best in the quest. Thankful for the music made and (R)evolutionary paths created.

"That being said, this book of Corrosion is not finished, nor will the train stop. The opportunity to play music and create is something that we don’t take lightly, and we will not waver. New COC recording is well underway and will be released in 2025.

"Much love and respect to all the free thinkin’ beer drinkin’ friends and fans worldwide, looking to making more. Without you, we are just growing deaf in a garage.

"See you on the horizon. Stay tuned, stay heavy.

"Always, Corrosion of Conformity"