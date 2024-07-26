CORY MARKS Releases "(Make My) Country Rock" Track Feat. SULLY ERNA, MICK MARS & TRAVIS TRITT; Music Video

Cory Marks is thrilled to announce his second full-length album, Sorry For Nothing, will be released via Better Noise Music on October 11. The album offers an unapologetic double-barrelled blast of 13 songs, equally divided between Marks’ breakthrough blend of arena-rock and roots country alongside kindred spirits such as Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Hardy, and Brantley Gilbert.

Marks has today eleased the album’s no-apologies track, “(Make My) Country Rock.” It notably includes features from Sully Erna of multi-platinum hard rock group Godsmack, legendary guitarist Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe), and multi-platinum selling and award-winning country artist Travis Tritt. “(Make My) Country Rock” - produced by Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert) - rallies together fans of both country and rock alike with the opening line, “I’ve been known to piss some people off / From the Sunset Strip to small town honky tonks / I’ve been behind both kinds of bars”—while its chorus proudly proclaims: “Ain’t ever gonna stop/ I’m gonna make my country rock.”

Stream it now digitally here, and watch the music video below.

“What can I say…I’m country, I’m rock,” shares Marks. “That’s exactly what this song is and what I sing about. It may piss people off, but I know a lot more listeners out there are gonna be happier when they hear it. I can say that my friends and features on this track agree too! I’m gonna make my country rock!”

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Shania Twain, Papa Roach), Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, David Draiman), and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), Sorry For Nothing’s 13 songs range from Haggard-like country and virtual bluegrass to straight-up arena rock anthems, Eagles-like acoustic country-folk and almost “Pantera”-like hard metal.

“They’re all Cory Marks,” says Marks. “I’m very familiar with both genres. I try to mix country music with rock and a dash of metal, mash it all up and that’s my sound. This album features the best songs I’ve written since Covid. It’s a kick in the ass, the good, the bad and the ugly, the ups and downs of life, adding that little bit of fuel to the fire to keep you fighting, to keep your eye on the prize. There are songs for partying, songs to look back on life and have a good cry, love songs… something for everyone. Whether you’re a rock fan, a metal fan or a country music fan, my mission is to reach anyone who feels a little different.”

Sorry For Nothing tracklsting:

"(Make My) Country Rock" (feat. Sully Erna of Godsmack, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars)

"Guilty" (feat. DL of Bad Wolves)

"Whiskey For Sale "

"Sorry For Nothing"

"Drunk When I’m High"

"17"

"Fast As I Can"

"Tough To Be Strong"

"A Lot Like Me"

"1949"

"Lit Up"

"Late Night Of Drinking Again"

"Learn To Fly"

"(Make My) Country Rock" video:

Cory Marks will bring his progressive blend of arena-rock and roots country to audiences across the US this fall, opening for multi-platinum rock group Theory Of A Deadman and fellow support acts 10 Years and Saint Asonia (appearing on select dates).

The tour will kick off in Des Moines, IA on October 29 and stretches until November 23 ending in La Vista, NE.

Tour dates:

October

29 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theatre ^

30 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom ^

November

1 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater ^

2 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre ^

3 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre ^

6 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre *

8 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino *

10 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center *

12 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

17 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre *

19 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre *

21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion *

23 - La Vista, NE - The Astro *

^ with Theory Of A Deadman & 10 Years

* with Theory Of A Deadman & Saint Asonia

(Photo - Ed Regan)