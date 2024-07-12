Costa Rica's SAVAGE EXISTENCE Sign With King2Music Records; Upcoming Releases Announced

King2Music Records are so proud to have signed Costa Rica-based metal act, Savage Existence.

The band's new single, "Don't Remember Yesterday", will be released on July 26, followed by a second single, "Killing In The Name" (a brutal version of the Rage Agains The Machine song) on August 30. Following those, the album, Bright Lights, will hit the streets and platforms on September 27.

Savage Existence delivers innards-twisting groove metal with elements of southern rock, heavy vocals and melodic interludes, carrying listeners through a diverse metal vortex representing the international origins of the band. Created by two Canadian musicians, Daniel Cleland (guitars) and Jesse Radford (drums), Savage Existence emerged from the swamp of 2020 when the world was on lockdown.

After recording their debut Animals with world-renowned producer Logan Mader (Machine Head, Soulfly, Once Human, Gojira, Five Finger Death Punch, DevilDriver, Cavalera Conspiracy, etc), the two Canadians partnered with acclaimed Anton Darusso (RU, vocals) Andres Castro (CR, lead guitar) and Logan Mader (US, bass) to become the merciless predator Savage Existence is today.