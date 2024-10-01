Costa Rica's SHADOWS DECAY Announce Agent Of Chaos EP

The sonic force of relentless thrash metal known as Shadows Decay is set to release its newest EP, Agent of Chaos. True to form, the band's latest offering doles out six tracks of anthemic, jugular-slashing thrash in the vein of the old-school masters of the craft.

Shadows Decay recently released a lyric video for the EP's first single, "Falling Of Mind."

Preoptic Distortion Records will release Agent Of Chaos on all major streaming platforms on November 8. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Dry You Out”

“Falling Of Mind”

“Agent Of Chaos”

“Bringer Of Death”

“Only Lies”

“Psuedo Suicidal”

“Falling Of Mind”: