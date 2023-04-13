Costa Rica's UNBORN PROPHECY Unleash New Single "Ocean"; Official Lyric Video Streaming

"Ocean" is a track taken from Unborn Prophecy's upcoming album, Waking Our Ancient Memories, due for release on April, 28th, 2023 via Wormholedeath.

Inspired by the apocalyptic prophecies of ancient cultures and their ancestral wisdom, as well as the aboriginal roots of the band members, Waking Our Ancient Memories is a conceptual album that features Unborn Prophecy's original sound. With a sound heavily influenced by technical and roove metal bands like Opeth, Obscura, Gojira, and Decapitated, the band aims to capture the fury of nature and their ancient roots.

Check out the official lyric video for "Ocean" below.

Unborn Prophecy was founded in 2018 by lead guitarist David González and drummer Juan Carlos Suárez, both from a previous project that played covers from several metal bands. After that period they began working on their own material. Their unique sound has made them one of the most anticipated bands in the Costa Rica metal scene.

The lineup for Unborn Prophecy consists of David Gonzalez on lead guitar, Juan Carlos Suarez on drums, Paulo Matarrita on bass guitar, Jeancarlo Murillo on rhythm guitar, and Sley Martinez on vocals.