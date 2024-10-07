Costa Rica’s CHEMICIDE Sign To Listenable Records; Violence Prevails Album Due In 2025

Listenable Records is absolutely delighted to announce a multi-album deal with Chemicide for the band's next recordings, and also reissuing the band’s previous albums in the future.

Thrash metal genre has its long lived kings and they’re still delivering amazing material for us all to headbang on, which is great and it shows how much the appeal for this metal genre is still very strong.

From time to time, great thrash metal newcomers emerge from more obscure parts of the world and deliver incredibly tight and catchy material, Costa Rica’s Chemicide is undeniably an already acclaimed new force proving that the genre keeps on developing solidly.

The band has been relentlessly honing their instruments through memorable and savage DIY live performances across the world. With four albums and an EP under their belt, Chemicide’s name definitely grew sharing stages with Municipal Waste, Destruction, Helloween, Angelus Apatrida and more.

Sticking to DIY ethics, Chemicide has sold over 12,000+ records around the world and became one of the biggest thrash metal acts in Latin America and the best selling act in Costa Rica.

Chemicide are currently finishing touches on their brand new album, Violence Prevails, to be released via Listenable in early 2025.

(Artwork by Ian Permana)