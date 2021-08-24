Could FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES Appear On Next SOULFLY Album? - "Yeah, The Door Is Open," Says MAX CAVALERA

Soulfly kicked off their US tour on August 20 at Launchpad in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares performing in place of Marc Rizzo, who recently went public with his acrimonious split from the band.

Speaking with Greg Prato for Guitar World, Soulfly leader Max Cavalera talks about Marc Rizzo's departure, and the possibility of Dino Cazares appearing on the band's next album. An excerpt follows:

Greg Prato: What is the status of Soulfly’s next studio album?

Max Cavalera: “Right now we are working on a Soulfly record. We have been working on it since February/March. It’s being produced by Arthur Rizk – he did a lot of stuff that I really like, including the Cavalera Conspiracy record [2017’s Psychosis], Power Trip, and underground stuff. Arthur has got a really unique way of getting stuff out of the artists that would not come out normally. We’ve found some really cool riffs and cool songs for this next album.”

Prato: Is it possible that Dino will appear on the next Soulfly album?

Cavalera: “Yeah - the door is open. Right now we’re still working on the record, so there is always a possibility. We have not made any concrete plans for that yet - we’re just going to see. We’re going to go on tour, we’re going to see how the tour goes. First thing’s first - take care of the tour first. We want to make the songs sound amazing. I’m working my ass off on guitar playing - I’m really concentrating on that. And I really want to gel with Dino on the rhythm parts, and then let him do whatever he wants on the solo parts - that will be up to him to go crazy and improvise. After that, there is always a chance we book a studio and record some stuff with him. That would be awesome. It’s a really cool idea - but we don’t have anything booked for that yet.”

Read the complete interview at Guitar World.

Tickets for the Soulfly tour are now on sale here.

Tour dates:

August

24 - Wave Outdoors - Wichita, KS **

25 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS **

26 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO **

27 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN **

28 - Metal In The Mountains @ Pipestem Event Center - Pipestem, WV **

29 - Skully's - Columbus, OH **

30 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY **

31 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA **

September

1 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY **

2 - Alchemy - Providence, RI **

3 - Alchemy - Providence, RI **

4 - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY ^

5 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI ^

6 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL ^

7 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN ^

8 - Diamond Pub Concert Hall - Louisville, KY ^

9 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL ^

11 - Warlando Festival - Orlando, FL *

12 - Hell @ The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA ^

14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX ^

15 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX ^

16 - Trees - Dallas, TX ^

17 - Country River Club - Tyler, TX ^

18 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX ^

19 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX^

21 - Encore - Tucson, AZ *

22 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA *

23 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA *

24 - The Whisky - Los Angeles, CA *

25 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ +

* - No Support

** - 8/20 - 9/3 - Niviane

^ - 9/4 - 9/19 - Suicide Puppets

+ - with Incite, Go Ahead & Die, Healing Magic