COUNTLESS GOODBYES Release New Single / Video "Paralyzed"

Countless Goodbyes, the modern metal powerhouse from Pori, Finland, unveil their brand new single "Paralyzed". This powerful new track follows their recent singles "Room Without Walls" and "Hollow", further showcasing the band's dynamic energy and emotional depth through a seamless blend of modern metal and metalcore elements. Watch the accompanying music video for "Paralyzed" below.

"'Paralyzed' delves into the overwhelming feeling of losing control, reflected in the urge to run without direction. It explores the mental burden that has cornered you over time, leaving no clear escape. As your mind becomes paralyzed, you begin to act mechanically, with routine turning into a curse," vocalist Onni Kivikaarre explains.

The track was created in collaboration with an exceptional team, including mix and mastering by award-winning producer Henrik Udd, renowned for his work with Bring Me The Horizon and Architects, post-production by Joakim Karlsson of Bad Omens (US) and choir arrangements by Kat Marsh and Choir Noir, adding a profound depth to the track.

"Hollow" video:

"Room Without Walls" video: