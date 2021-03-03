Cover Song Reinventors TRAGEDY Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

If you're allergic to smiling, be afraid... be very afraid! Napalm Records has announced that New York based cover song reinventors Tragedy have inked a worldwide record deal with the premium Austrian rock and metal label.

Born out of the impenetrable divide of disco and metal, Tragedy takes disco, soft-rock and pop classics, and completely re-imagines them as glorious, red-hot heavy metal. Since the debut album, We Rock Sweet Balls and Can Do No Wrong – a glamorous bunch of Bee Gees-songs redone in heavy metal manner – these fearsome brothers have seamlessly obliterated the line between disco and metal. Their music is sure to get your head banging, your booty shaking, put a smile on your face and your fist in the air. Tragedy’s past releases have charted on the NACC Heavy Top 10, and the band was awarded 2019 Album of the Year by the Necrosexual on Metal Injection.

The six-piece consistently tours North America, the UK & continental Europe, and has headlined festival stages such as SXSW (USA), CMJ (USA), Musikfest (USA), Bloodstock (UK), Rebellion (UK), Summer Breeze (GER), Foudrock (FR), Motocultor (FR), ParkPop (BE), Glastonbudget (UK), Legends of Rock (UK), Belladrum (UK) and Hammerfest/Hard Rock Hell (UK).

Their first release with Napalm Records will include Tragedy’s unique twist on artists such as ABBA, Donna Summer, Neil Diamond, Adele, The Weather Girls and of course, The Bee Gees.

Tragedy on the signing: “We're thrilled that Tragedy has signed with Napalm Records! Excited, delighted and fully aroused. It's awesome to be able to give our music a proper worldwide release with a beloved, internationally renowned record label. Thus begins our scheme for world domination - death to false disco-metal!” (Mo'Royce Peterson, Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond)

It doesn't matter if you love or hate disco metal - you will unabashedly love Tragedy and their bombastic mixture of both genres, glitter and revelry. To get a heaviness induced disco feeling for what lies ahead, watch the live video for “Hot Stuff”, featuring Alex Skolnick of Testament on lead guitar.

Tragedy is:

Disco Mountain Man - lead vocals, lead keyboards

Mo'Royce Peterson - lead vocals, lead guitar

Andy Gibbous Waning - lead bass, lead vocals

Garry Bibb - lead guitar, lead vocals

The Lord Gibbeth - lead drums

(Band photo by: Michael Blasé)