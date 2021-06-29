COVERED IN SORES Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death; Demo Collection Out In July

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Philadelphia's guerilla Deathgrind violators Covered In Sores. The collection Civilian Casualties is up now for preorder and will be released July 30 on CD and Digital formats, along with merchandise and bundles. Find preorders on Bandcamp.

Covered In Sores perform sick, vile grindcore/death metal with elements of hardcore punk/thrash. Civilian Casualties presents the band’s first three demos: Militaristic Cannibalism, Blown To Bits and Evil Experiments. 18 vicious tracks of war, gore... devastation and annihilation!

Tracklisting:

“Fatal Bacteria”

“Sewn Into A Corpse”

“Militaristic Cannibalism”

“Blackbird Of Chernobyl”

“Indistinguishable Gore”

“Putrid Serpent”

“Blown To Bits”

“Krokodil Tears”

“Funeral Ambush”

“Target: Rich Environment”

“Erwischt!”

“Sucking Chest Wound”

“Sprayed And Betrayed”

“Evil Experiments”

“Witness Hunter”

“Presents From Gaddafi”

“Signal Jammer”

“Thermite Execution”

“Fatal Bacteria”: