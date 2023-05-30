CRACK THE SKY To Release From The Wood Album In June

Prog-rock pioneers and veterans, Crack The Sky, will be releasing their 20th studio album, From The Wood, on Friday, June 9. Physical pre-orders are available here. The record will also be available across all digital platforms.

“Writing From The Wood was a new, albeit old experience. The last few Crack The Sky albums were written on electric guitar, piano, and drum loops. This one was done strictly on acoustic guitar like back in the day. We initially felt that using all string instruments - guitars, mandolin, dobro, etc., would be both a challenge and change; but ultimately made it an exciting and new process. There was nothing to lean on with doing so and therefore the songs had to hold up on their own - naked of any synthetic or electric painting. Once the guys got into the studio however, it was clear that no one felt handcuffed by an acoustic project, as parts and performances shined, no one was restricted creatively. The songs are displayed in wonderful landscapes and the freedom of organic expression worked far better than we had hoped for,” comments frontman John Palumbo.

Much of the songwriting inspiration flows from the hardships that humankind endured in 2020-2022; feelings of isolation, separation and anxiety all thrust upon us by a global condition. The band hopes that this album will inspire, enflame, and reassure listeners.

From The Wood tracklisting:

"I Get High"

"Lady In The Lake"

"My New World"

"Fun In Isolation"

"Don’t Close Your Eyes"

"Outside Of Me"

"Heart Of The Lion"

"Going Downtown"

"Don’t Feed The Tigers"

"The Circle Of Life"

Crack The Sky is comprised of John Palumbo (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Rick Witkowski (guitars, vocals, studio production, engineering), Bobby Hird (guitars, vocals), Joey D'Amico (drums, vocals), Glenn Workman (keyboards, vocals), and Dave DeMarco (bass, vocals).