CRADLE OF FILTH And DEVILDRIVER Add El Paso, Texas Show To "Double Trouble Live" US Co-Headline Tour

Extreme metal icons, Cradle Of Filth, and groove metal pioneers, DevilDriver, recently announced their upcoming 2023 US co-headline tour, beginning March 8 in Tempe, AZ. The first leg of the "Double Trouble Live" tour will visit several popular western and southern US markets, coming to an end in Albuquerque, NM on March 26. Support will come from Black Satellite and Oni.

A show in El Paso, Texas om March 25th has been added to the tour schedule. Details below.

Check local venues and artist homepages for tickets and more information. Get your tickets now before it's too late. The second leg is planned for later this year, so stay tuned to learn when this killer bill will be headed to your town.

Dates:

March

8 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

11 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

18 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

25 - El Paso, TX - The Rockhouse

26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Cradle Of Filth mastermind Dani Filth states: "Cradle Of Filth are maniacally looking forward to this two-pronged headline assault with fellow noisemongers DevilDriver. Frontman Dez has been a friend for years and a brilliant manager to boot, and to head out on the road for what promises to be the first leg of the ‘Double Trouble Live’ world tour with him and the band was an opportunity far too good to pass on.

"We are chomping at the bit to get out on the west coast again after our very successful run supporting Danzig last summer, and this eclectic tour package is so heavy it’s literally going to GRIND faces to a pulp. Which, in this line of work, is a good thing!

"So see you guys (and ghouls) out on the road for what promises to be twelve devastating nights of musical mayhem and debauch! Definitely a killer tour not to be missed!"

DevilDriver founder and frontman Dez Fafara adds: "I have been a fan of Cradle Of Filth since the early 90s, and over the years I’ve not only had the opportunity to become great friends with Dani and the band, whom are all wonderful people, but also to manage their career alongside my wife Anahstasia, who is CEO at Oracle Management.

"When presented the opportunity to go out on what is DevilDriver's first shows in almost three years and co-headline with the mighty Cradle Of Filth on this first run of what is now a world tour, it could not be passed on!

"I’m looking forward to not only crushing stages with DevilDriver, but also watching Cradle Of Filth nightly on the side of the stage. Get the fuck ready - this tour will be the one not to miss this year and tickets will go quickly! Get the fuck in the pit - this one will be vicious!"

(Dani Filth photo - James Sharrock)