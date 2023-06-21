CRADLE OF FILTH And DEVILDRIVER Announce Second Leg Of 2023 "Double Trouble Live" US Co-Headline Tour; ILL NIÑO, BLACK SATELLITE And SAVAGE EXISTENCE To Support
June 21, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Earlier this year, extreme metal icons Cradle Of Filth and groove metal pioneers DevilDriver embarked on a killer co-headline tour, purveying their musical onslaught to thousands of fans across the country.
This October, the dark duo will return for the tour's second leg, dubbed "Double Trouble Live II". The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, visiting a slew of cities across the US before ending back in Riverside, CA on October 29.
Support will come from Ill Niño, Black Satellite and Savage Existence. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10 AM, local time - get yours before they are gone.
Tour dates:
October
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
5 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
7 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
10 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
12 - Destin, FL - Club LA
13 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch
14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room
15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
17 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground - Charlotte
18 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
20 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
21 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
25 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
26 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive
27 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden
29 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
(Cradle Of Filth photo - Anthony Ponce; DevilDriver photo - Jeremy Saffer)