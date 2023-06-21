CRADLE OF FILTH And DEVILDRIVER Announce Second Leg Of 2023 "Double Trouble Live" US Co-Headline Tour; ILL NIÑO, BLACK SATELLITE And SAVAGE EXISTENCE To Support

Earlier this year, extreme metal icons Cradle Of Filth and groove metal pioneers DevilDriver embarked on a killer co-headline tour, purveying their musical onslaught to thousands of fans across the country.

This October, the dark duo will return for the tour's second leg, dubbed "Double Trouble Live II". The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, visiting a slew of cities across the US before ending back in Riverside, CA on October 29.

Support will come from Ill Niño, Black Satellite and Savage Existence. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10 AM, local time - get yours before they are gone.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

7 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

10 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

12 - Destin, FL - Club LA

13 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

17 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground - Charlotte

18 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

20 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

21 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

25 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

26 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

27 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

29 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

(Cradle Of Filth photo - Anthony Ponce; DevilDriver photo - Jeremy Saffer)