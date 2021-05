Cradle Of Filth have announced Anabelle Iratni (Devilment, Veile) as their permanent replacement for former keyboardist, Lindsay Schoolcraft.

A message states: "After a triumphant debut at our live stream yesterday, please all welcome Anabelle to Cradle Of Filth! 🤘⁣ Tickets are still available to purchase to rewatch our Dracula Spectacular until May 26th via Veeps."

Learn more about Anabelle here.