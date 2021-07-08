CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist / Keyboardist ANABELLE Shares Cover Of KATE BUSH Classic "Wuthering Heights"

The clip below features new Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Anabelle covering the Kate Bush classic "Wuthering Heights". The song was Kate Bush's debut single, released in November 1977, and was inspired by the 1847 Emily Brontë novel of the same name. The track appears on her 1978 debut album, The Kick Inside.

Back in May, Cradle Of Filth announced Anabelle Iratni (Devilment, Veile) as their permanent replacement for former keyboardist, Lindsay Schoolcraft.

Anabelle recently checked in with a new video clip along with the following message:

"This week's quickfire Cradle of Filth keys tutorial is for 'Saffron's Curse'. It comes in two parts: one played at normal speed followed by a breakdown of the parts. Using Roland FA-06 keyboard with a custom patch I made by blending a piano and harpsichord sample.

Each week, in one minute (or less), I'll show you how to play iconic Cradle of Filth key parts. I want to make this as accessible as possible for all ability levels!"

"Saffron's Curse" is taken from Cradle Of Filth's fourth album, Midian, released in 2000.