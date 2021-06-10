CRADLE OF FILTH Bassist DANIEL FIRTH Films Playthrough Video For IRON MAIDEN's "Infinite Dreams"

June 10, 2021, 23 minutes ago

"My next playthrough video has just dropped, and this time I decided to do a cover of my very favourite band," says Cradle Of Filth bassist Daniel Firth. "Of course, that's Iron Maiden, and the song is 'Infinite Dreams'. I'm probably opening myself up to a lot of criticism by playing this with a pick, but I hope you like my interpretation in any case. Up the Irons!"

"Infinite Dreams" originally appeared on Iron Maiden's 1988 album, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son.

 



