CRADLE OF FILTH - Complete Pro-Shot Performance From Hellfest 2019

Arte Concert and the organziers behind Hellfest have teamed up to bring you Cradle Of Filth's unedited stage show, captured live on June 22, 2019 in Clisson, France.

Setlist:

"Thirteen Autumns And A Widow"

"Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids"

"Beneath The Howling Stars"

"Malice Through The Looking Glass"

"Heartbreak And Seance"

"Summer Dying Fast"

"Nymphetamine (Fix)"

"Saffron's Curse"

"Her Ghost In The Fog"

Cradle Of Filth have revealed the title of their forthcoming album, Existence Is Futile.

This monumental new opus - the 13th (unlucky for all) studio album of the band to date - was once again recorded at Grindstone Studios with producer Scott Atkins and is embellished with artwork from Arthur Berzinsh, who is guilty of accomplishing the last two album artworks in the Cradle back canon. Further nihilistic details from the crypt will soon see the light of day.

"The stunning new album is everything you can expect from the many shades of black that go to discolour a Cradle Of Filth release and far, far, worse," frontman Dani Filth stated.

Existence Is Futile is due to be unleashed later this year through Nuclear Blast Records.