CRADLE OF FILTH Complete Work On New Album For Possible Late-February Release; First Single Due In October (Video)

TotalRock's Hayley Leggs caught up with Cradle Of Filth leader, Dani Filth, at Hellfest 2024. Filth offered an update on the band's new studio album, saying he hopes to release it in late February, with the first single set to drop in October. Watch the clip below:

ARTE Concert has uploaded Cradle Of Filth's set from Hellfest 2024, filmed in Clisson, France on June 27. Watch below.

Cradle Of Filth's setlist:

"Existential Terror"

"Saffron's Curse"

"She Is A Fire"

"The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh"

"Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids"

"Dusk And Her Embrace"

"Nymphetamine (Fix)"

"Born In A Burial Gown"

"Her Ghost In The Fog"

"From The Cradle To Enslave "

Nothing kicks off the spooky season like a hellacious Cradle Of Filth live extravaganza and the band recently unveiled eleven such auspicious UK & Ireland occasions, including a spine-chilling evening at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Halloween itself. Joining the purveyors of pandemonium for UK & Irish shenanigans will be Butcher Babies and High Parasite.

Do you dare get tickets for the By Order Of The Dragon tour? Get tickets at cradleoffilth.com. For VIP packages, head to cradleoffilthvip.com.

UK events are as follows:

October

27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

28 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

31 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

November

1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Glasgow, Scotland SWG3

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

The tour then spreads its dark wings across Europe, extending to:

November

13 - Hamburg, Germany - O2 Markthalle

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse

19 - Ljubliana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamanda

23 - Madrid, Spain - But

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - 27

30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

December

2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

7 - Leige, Belgium - OM

Special guests in mainland Europe will be Butcher Babies and Mental Cruelty.

(Photo - Anthony Ponce)