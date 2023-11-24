CRADLE OF FILTH Confirm DRIFT As Third Support Act On Necromantic Fantasies 2024 European Tour - "The Funeral Just Got Bigger!"

Extreme metal icons, Cradle Of Filth will return to imbue Europe's stages in inescapable darkness, bringing their matchless live presence and musical onslaught to their enormous fanbase in 2024 with their “Necromantic Fantasies” tour. The tour will kick off in Tel Aviv, Isreal on February 10, visiting 21 cities in total, before ending in Košice, Slovakia on March 8.

Frontman Dani Filth has checked in with the following update:

"We’re delighted to welcome sonic abusers, Drift, to the Necromantic Fantasies tour party. I think the band’s freakish industrial brew is a welcome addition to this eclectic line-up alongside Fellow weirdos Sick N Beautiful, Wednesday 13 and of course, the ‘Filth! This is going to be a killer f**king tour! The funeral just got bigger!"

Dates:

February

10 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Reading 3*

12 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

14 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

16 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

17 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

18 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

22 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

23 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

24 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Serikovka

25 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

27 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

28 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

March

1 - Istanbul, Turkey - IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş

2 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

3 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

5 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Joy Station

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

7 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

8 - Košice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club

* no Wednesday 13 & Sick N’ Beautiful