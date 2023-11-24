CRADLE OF FILTH Confirm DRIFT As Third Support Act On Necromantic Fantasies 2024 European Tour - "The Funeral Just Got Bigger!"
November 24, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Extreme metal icons, Cradle Of Filth will return to imbue Europe's stages in inescapable darkness, bringing their matchless live presence and musical onslaught to their enormous fanbase in 2024 with their “Necromantic Fantasies” tour. The tour will kick off in Tel Aviv, Isreal on February 10, visiting 21 cities in total, before ending in Košice, Slovakia on March 8.
Frontman Dani Filth has checked in with the following update:
"We’re delighted to welcome sonic abusers, Drift, to the Necromantic Fantasies tour party. I think the band’s freakish industrial brew is a welcome addition to this eclectic line-up alongside Fellow weirdos Sick N Beautiful, Wednesday 13 and of course, the ‘Filth! This is going to be a killer f**king tour! The funeral just got bigger!"
Dates:
February
10 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Reading 3*
12 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas
14 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
16 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
17 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo
18 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
22 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
23 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
24 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Serikovka
25 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda
27 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space
28 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
March
1 - Istanbul, Turkey - IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş
2 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
3 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club
5 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Joy Station
6 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
7 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
8 - Košice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club
* no Wednesday 13 & Sick N’ Beautiful