CRADLE OF FILTH - Dani Filth 5" FigBiz Action Figure Available For Pre-Order

Entertainment Earth has launched the pre-order for the upcoming Dani Filth 5" FigBiz action figure.

Description: A master of the occult with a banshee's wail, this ageless warlock has traveled to the edges of our world and beyond, seeking knowledge that lies hidden in the fabric of the multiverse. And through forbidden pacts with supernatural forces, Lord Filth continues to spread his dark unholy message like a plague. Inspired by the ultimate era of Saturday morning cartoons, this figure has roughly 12-points of articulation, and comes with Evil Snarl head, occult flame, microphone stand, alternate hands, and FigBiz clear base."

Pre-order here.

Austrian rock and metal empire, Napalm Records, recently announced their exciting new partnership with Cradle Of Filth, who have signed a worldwide contract with the label. Napalm is honoured to deliver the band’s haunting hallmark to the masses as their musical panorama reaches into the future.

Dani Filth said: “It is with great expectation and excitement that we announce our move to Napalm Records, having seen and heard a great deal of complimentary things about the label, which in turn leads us to believe that this will be the perfect nesting ground for Cradle Of Filth in 2022 and beyond. We’d like to thank all our fans for their continued support and trust in us doing the right thing for the band and its music. All hail the eternal ‘Filth!”

Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records added: “We are thrilled to welcome the most influential and iconic extreme metal band to our ever-growing Napalm Records family. Being a fan of the band since their very first album, it is with great honor and excitement that we’re able to work with them from now on! We are ready to conquer the metal world with Cradle Of Filth!”

Cradle Of Filth live dates are listed below:

September

16 - France - Mennecy Metal Fest

23 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest VI

Dark Horses and Forces European Tour with Alcest:

October

1 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

5 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

7 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedo

8 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

13 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

14 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

19 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamataz 1

22 - Madrid, Spain - BUT Club

23 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

25 - Rennes, France - L'etage

27 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

29 - London, UK - Indigo - “The Monstrous Sabbat” Event