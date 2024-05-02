CRADLE OF FILTH Expect To Release New Album In March 2025; Video

Ahead of their September live dates in Australia (September 24 - 29), Cradle Of Filth mastermind, Dani Filth, spoke with Heavy about the upcoming shows, and the band's forthcoming new album.

When asked what has changed with the band between their last Australian run of shows to now, Dani responds: "We've got a different line-up. We've toured everywhere. We toured America during the pandemic, actually, right on the tail end. Aside from that, we have progressed with writing the new album. We've already done a track with Ed Sheeran as well, although that will probably be coming out on the special edition of the new album. I can't really talk much more about that with legalities and what have you. Our new album should be out… we should be dropping a new single actually, around the time of the Australian tour - maybe a little bit later - with the outlook for the album being dropping in March next year. That's almost finished, and we have just been super busy with the band. Lots of gigs. The album we started last July and the record company was like, why are you taking so long? And we were like, because we're on tour (laughs)."

In the full interview, Dani talks more about their upcoming tour in Australia, their new album, and the challenges of balancing recording with touring. He revealed that the recording is expected to be finished by the beginning of June, with a focus on mixing and shooting videos in the Czech Republic. Watch below:

Long dead poet John Keats may have described autumn as a "season of mists and mellow fruitfulness" but for extreme metal legends Cradle Of Filth, it's a season of mischief and mayhem.

Nothing kicks off the spooky season like a hellacious Cradle Of Filth live extravaganza and the band have just unveiled eleven such auspicious UK & Ireland occasions, including a spine-chilling evening at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Halloween itself. Joining the purveyors of pandemonium for UK & Irish shenanigans will be Butcher Babies and High Parasite.

Do you dare get tickets for the By Order Of The Dragon tour? General sale is underway, order at cradleoffilth.com. For VIP packages, head to cradleoffilthvip.com.

UK events are as follows:

October

27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

28 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

31 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

November

1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Glasgow, Scotland SWG3

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

The tour then spreads its dark wings across Europe, extending to:

November

13 - Hamburg, Germany - O2 Markthalle

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse

19 - Ljubliana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamanda

23 - Madrid, Spain - But

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - 27

30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

December

2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

7 - Leige, Belgium - OM

Special guests in mainland Europe will be Butcher Babies and Mental Cruelty.

(Photo - Anthony Ponce)